Pune: Lovers Die By Suicide At Lodge In Wagholi | Pixabay

In a shocking incident, a couple passed away by hanging at a lodge in Wagholi on Monday evening. The individuals have been identified as Sachin Gokul Shinde (30, a resident of Nehru Colony, Kharadi) and Komal Sunil Barke (20, a resident of Chandannagar, Kharadi). A case of accidental death has been registered at the Lonikand police station.

According to the police, the couple had checked into the Nanashree Hotel in the Wagholi area along Nagar Road at 11am on Monday with plans to check out by 6pm. When they failed to check out at the designated time, the hotel staff attempted to contact Shinde on his mobile phone, but their efforts were met with no response. Subsequently, they rang the doorbell, only to receive no answer. It was later discovered by the staff that the couple had taken their own lives by hanging. The police were immediately informed of the tragic discovery.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the couple shared a relationship that was unbeknownst to their respective families. However, the precise reason behind their decision to end their lives remains unclear, as no suicide note was found.

On Tuesday morning, post-mortem examinations were carried out on their bodies at Sassoon General Hospital, after which the remains were handed over to their grieving families.