 Pune: ABVP Announces 'Dhadak Morcha' Against Pune University On November 2
The 'Dhadak Morcha' is scheduled to begin at 10am on Thursday, starting from JW Marriott Hotel on Senapati Bapat Road and concluding at the Main Building of Savitribai Phule Pune University

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
The Pune unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is set to organise a "Dhadak Morcha" on Thursday, November 2, in protest of Savitribai Phule Pune University's "mismanagement". This student organisation, affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called on all students to join the march. The rally aims to secure justice for students and raise concerns about the university's administrative issues.

ABVP's official release outlines various demands that the march will address. These include the need for a clear policy on implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), ensuring that hard copies of college prospectuses cost less than ₹20, enforcing merit-based admissions, taking concrete measures to prevent examination and result irregularities, controlling college fees, conducting examinations and re-evaluations accurately and competently, announcing the start of student elections in accordance with the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016, and achieving 100% faculty recruitment in colleges and the university.

