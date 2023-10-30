Pune Crime: Man Shot Dead At His Home In Ghorpadi Peth, Motive Unclear

Pune: Man Shot Dead At His Home In Ghorpadi Peth, Motive Unclear |

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Anil Shahu, was shot dead in his home in Ghorpadi Peth during the early hours of Monday. The assailant, who arrived on a motorcycle, entered Shahu's residence and fired a shot, resulting in his immediate death.

Originally from Bihar, Shahu was known for his craftsmanship skills and ran a sideline business selling toddy. He lived with his family in the Khadakmal Ali area of Ghorpadi Peth.

The incident occurred around 2am while Shahu was at his residence. The assailant, who seemed to have prior knowledge of the victim, made inquiries about Shahu upon entering the house. Shahu's brother was also present during the attack but was unable to prevent the tragedy. Although he attempted to chase the assailant, the latter brandished a firearm and threatened harm. The police have identified the accused, and multiple police teams are actively working to apprehend him.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind this brutal act. Preliminary assessments suggest that an illicit relationship or a financial dispute may have triggered this tragedy.

Shahu's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. In response to this shocking incident, security measures in the area have been heightened to ensure residents' safety.

The Pune police, under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Sunil Mane from Khadak Police Station, are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to solve this case and bring the perpetrator to justice.

DCP Sandip Singh Gill told The Free Press Journal, "The primary leads point towards a potential illicit relationship or financial dispute. A case has been registered at Khadak police station against two individuals."

