Heartwarming: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Returns Passenger's Forgotten Laptop

In a heartwarming incident, an auto-rickshaw driver in Pune demonstrated remarkable honesty by safely returning a passenger's forgotten laptop worth approximately ₹50,000. The honest auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Arun Gaikwad, resides in Hingne Khurd.

The incident began when Pradeep Kaputkar boarded Gaikwad's auto-rickshaw on Jangli Maharaj Road and disembarked at Shagun Chowk on Laxmi Road. Unfortunately, Kaputkar left his laptop bag in the back of the rickshaw. After dropping off Kaputkar, Gaikwad picked up another passenger and drove to Maharshi Nagar. It was the this passenger who discovered the forgotten bag and informed Gaikwad about it, revealing a laptop inside.

Upon learning about the forgotten laptop, Gaikwad promptly took action. He contacted Shafiq Patel, the founder president of the Azad Rickshaw Drivers Association, and Avinash Wadekar, the vice president, to help identify the passenger.

Simultaneously, Kaputkar visited the Vishrambaug Police Station to inquire about the rickshaw he had left his laptop in. The police, after checking information and CCTV footage, confirmed the rickshaw's identity and reached out to Gaikwad.

Acknowledging his exceptional honesty and efforts, both the passenger and the police lauded Arun Gaikwad for his integrity and dedication to returning the laptop to its rightful owner.

