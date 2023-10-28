 AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pune's MCA Stadium Promises Better Facilities To Fans, Media People After Mismanagement Claims
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pune's MCA Stadium Promises Better Facilities To Fans, Media People After Mismanagement Claims

AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pune's MCA Stadium Promises Better Facilities To Fans, Media People After Mismanagement Claims

This decision comes in response to the frustrations expressed by numerous social media users regarding issues related to traffic, parking management, and other concerns after the India vs Bangladesh match on October 19

Gaurav KadamUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pune's MCA Stadium Promises Better Facilities To Fans, Media People After Mismanagement Claims |

The officials at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje have informed The Free Press Journal that they have made significant improvements to facilities for fans and media personnel ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Monday, October 30.

This decision comes in response to the frustrations expressed by numerous social media users regarding issues related to traffic, parking management, and other concerns after the India vs Bangladesh match on October 19.

One MCA official stated, "We have addressed several technical issues that fans complained about during the first match. We have installed additional signage to streamline traffic flow and improve parking."

Read Also
Woman Molested At Pune Airport While Boarding Flight To Bengaluru
article-image

Regarding the complaints of delayed entry to the stadium, the official noted that the gates will open earlier to prevent long queues. Moreover, the housekeeping staff has been substantially increased to enhance the fan experience and reduce time spent in security checks. They are also committed to ensuring that the complimentary water provided by the MCA remains cool.

For media personnel, the official mentioned an increase in the number of mobile toilets.

Read Also
Pune: Fraudster Impersonating Hospital Staff Swindles Septuagenarian Of ₹65,000 In Pashan
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune

AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pune's MCA Stadium Promises Better Facilities To Fans, Media People After...

AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pune's MCA Stadium Promises Better Facilities To Fans, Media People After...

FPJ Exclusive: Litter Pickers In India Deserve More Respect, Says Pune Ploggers' Vivek Gurav

FPJ Exclusive: Litter Pickers In India Deserve More Respect, Says Pune Ploggers' Vivek Gurav

Tejomay Sohala: All You Need To Know About Pune Police's Unique Citizen Connect Event

Tejomay Sohala: All You Need To Know About Pune Police's Unique Citizen Connect Event

Pune: CA Rajesh Agrawal Honoured With 'Agrasen Sanman'

Pune: CA Rajesh Agrawal Honoured With 'Agrasen Sanman'