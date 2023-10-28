AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pune's MCA Stadium Promises Better Facilities To Fans, Media People After Mismanagement Claims |

The officials at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje have informed The Free Press Journal that they have made significant improvements to facilities for fans and media personnel ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Monday, October 30.

This decision comes in response to the frustrations expressed by numerous social media users regarding issues related to traffic, parking management, and other concerns after the India vs Bangladesh match on October 19.

One MCA official stated, "We have addressed several technical issues that fans complained about during the first match. We have installed additional signage to streamline traffic flow and improve parking."

Regarding the complaints of delayed entry to the stadium, the official noted that the gates will open earlier to prevent long queues. Moreover, the housekeeping staff has been substantially increased to enhance the fan experience and reduce time spent in security checks. They are also committed to ensuring that the complimentary water provided by the MCA remains cool.

For media personnel, the official mentioned an increase in the number of mobile toilets.