Woman Molested At Pune Airport While Boarding Flight To Bengaluru

A case has been registered at the Vimantal Police Station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
A 27-year-old female passenger was allegedly molested at Pune Airport while waiting in the queue to board a flight to Bengaluru after her boarding pass had been checked. A case has been registered at the Vimantal Police Station.

According to the information received, the incident occurred on October 21. A 40-year-old man identified as Jinshan PL, who was standing behind the victim, allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical contact with her while they were in the queue to board the flight to Bengaluru, following the boarding pass check.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, the accused not only touched her inappropriately but also molested her by indecently touching various parts of her body.

The police are conducting further investigations into the case.

