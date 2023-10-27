18th Accused Held In Lalit Patil Drug Case

Lalit Patil in Inset |

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested one more accused in connection with the Lalit Patil drugs case. Harish Pant, 28, who hailed from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, had allegedly provided the formula for manufacturing mephedrone in large quantities and had helped Lalit Patil and his brother Bhushan Patil to set up the factory in Nashik district, an official said. Pant was produced before a court on Friday and has been remanded in police custody till October 30, he added.

This marks the 18th arrest in the case. On Wednesday, Aamir Atiq, 30, from Kurla was also arrested for purchasing drugs from the Patil brothers and subsequently distributing it across Mumbai.Thus far, the police have seized a total of 163.88kg mephedrone with an estimated value of Rs326.26 crore. This operation, which began on August 8, was initiated after a constable, Ashok Jadhav, received a tip-off regarding drug-related activities. The first arrest in this case was made on Andheri Kurla Road when Afsar Sayyed (42) was apprehended with 10gm MD. During the course of the investigation, a significant drug manufacturing operation was uncovered in Satwaiwadi village, Taluka Devla, Nashik district. Furthermore, connections between the mastermind, Lalit Patil, and politicians have come to light.The operation was conducted by Senior Police Inspector Gabaji Chimate and his team, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10, Datta Nalawade.