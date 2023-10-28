 Pune: Fraudster Impersonating Hospital Staff Swindles Septuagenarian Of ₹65,000 In Pashan
The victim reported the incident and filed an FIR at Chaturshringi police station on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Pune: Fraudster Impersonating Hospital Staff Swindles Septuagenarian Of ₹65,000 In Pashan | Representative Image

A fraudster posing as a hospital staff member swindled a 79-year-old in Pashan out of ₹64,653 by promising to arrange a doctor's appointment for him. The victim reported the incident and filed an FIR at Chaturshringi police station on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant had been searching for hospital information online last month when he received a call from an individual claiming to work at a reputable city hospital. The caller assured the complainant of securing a doctor's appointment and requested a ₹10 payment through an online link provided on his phone. The victim complied and provided his bank account details.

To his shock, the complainant discovered that ₹64,653 had been fraudulently deducted from his account through unauthorised online transactions. Realising he had fallen victim to a scam, he promptly reported the incident to the police.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against unidentified individuals under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

