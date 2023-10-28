Pune: Knife-Wielding Robbers Target Metro Station Workers In Kasba Peth

Representative Image |

Unidentified individuals brandishing knives robbed three workers at an under-construction metro station in the Kasba Peth area on Thursday.

According to the information received, Wajid Khan (27), a resident of a labour camp in Mundhwa, reported the incident to the Faraskhana police station. Khan, along with his colleagues Amol Gujar and Janardan Yadav, are employed at the underground metro station currently under construction at Sattoti Chowk in Kasba Peth.

The incident occurred around 5pm when the victims, having had a cup of tea at Pawale Chowk, were returning to the under-construction metro station. The accused individuals intercepted them, leading to a dispute. Subsequently, the assailants produced knives, compelled the workers to board an auto-rickshaw, and transported them to a shop.

At the shop, the workers were coerced into transferring ₹20,300 online to a shop owner in Shivajinagar. The accused then obtained the money in cash from the shop owner and made their escape.

The investigation is ongoing.

