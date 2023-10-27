Pune: MIT WPU And ICAI Join Hands To Augment Accounting And Finance Education |

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance accounting and finance education in India. This collaboration represents a significant achievement in the fields of academia and the accounting profession.

The MOU was formalised during the "RIDE" conclave, a 5-day event focusing on Research, Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship held at MIT World Peace University's Kothrud Campus. The event featured notable figures such as Rahul V Karad, Executive President of MIT WPU, Dr RM Chitnis, Vice Chancellor of MIT-WPU in Pune, CA Chandrashekhar V Chitale, a Central Council Member of ICAI, and CA Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of the Pune Branch of WIRC of ICAI, among other distinguished guests.

Guests laud the MoU

Dr RM Chitnis, Vice Chancellor of MIT-WPU, stated, “The MOU encourages cooperation and interaction between respective staff, including inter-institutional visits, faculty exchange, academic publications, research, educational collaboration, and Faculty Development Programmes (FDP) in areas of common interest, among other things.”

CA Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of the Pune Branch of WIRC of ICAI, emphasised, “This MOU is in line with the event’s theme of Research & Innovation, which is the backbone of any success story, and this MOU will certainly benefit commerce students at large.”

CA CV Chitale, a Central Council Member of ICAI, lauded the collaboration, emphasising that it is beneficial for students, knowledge, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He encouraged students to utilise ICAI's largest Digital Learning Hub, which is freely accessible, and regarded the MOU as a significant milestone in the histories of both ICAI and MIT-WPU.

Read Also Pune: MIT WPU Hosts 5th National Media And Journalism Conference

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)