 Pune: Woman Rescued From Fire In Dhankawadi; See Pics
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
A fire broke out in a Dhankawadi flat on Friday night, approximately at 8:30pm, with a woman trapped inside. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, successfully rescuing the woman and extinguishing the fire in about 15 minutes.

According to the information received, the fire originated on the first floor of a three-story building situated in Hill Point Society, Sridhar Nagar, Dhankawadi. Upon receiving the distress call, fire tenders were dispatched from the Katraj and Janata fire stations.

The firefighters discovered the woman trapped in a smoke-filled room. They successfully rescued her and promptly doused the flames. While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, it resulted in damage to the house and the destruction of household items.

