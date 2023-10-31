Pune: Highly Educated Talegaon Couple Arrested For Stealing Bicycles 'For Fun' | Representative picture

A highly educated couple residing in Talegaon Dabhade finds themselves in police custody, having been arrested for stealing high-end bicycles purely for the thrill of it. The couple in question has been identified as Vijay Rajendra Pathak (36) and Diana D’Souza (25), and a total of 14 bicycles with an estimated value of ₹3.5 lakh were seized from their possession.

The unfolding of this case began when a bicycle from a renowned brand went missing from a parking area in Anand Nagar on Sinhagad Road back on August 6. In their pursuit to crack the case, a dedicated team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Nikam meticulously reviewed footage from approximately 150 CCTV cameras scattered across various locations, hoping to unearth clues about the identity of the thieves.

Their efforts bore fruit when, during a routine patrol of the Sinhagad Road area, police officers Sagar Shedge and Rahul Olekar intercepted the accused couple near Wadgaon Bridge on October 26. The couple's suspicious behaviour and vague responses raised immediate concerns. Upon detaining them, the couple admitted to their unconventional crime spree, revealing that they had been stealing bicycles for the sheer excitement it provided.

