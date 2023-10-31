 Pune Police To Take Lalit Patil, 2 Others Into Custody From Mumbai Jail
Pune City Police has initiated the necessary procedures to obtain Patil's custody from the Mumbai jail and return him to the city for further investigations in two distinct cases

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
The Pune City Police is set to assume custody of Lalit Patil, a drug racketeer who was discovered to be running a mephedrone cartel both while incarcerated at Yerawada jail and during his stay at the Sassoon General Hospital for medical treatment.

Following his escape from Sassoon Hospital on October 2, Patil was apprehended by the Mumbai Police in Chennai on October 17. Subsequently, a court entrusted Patil to the custody of the Mumbai Police for further investigation. After the police custody period elapsed, the court then remanded him to magisterial custody, leading to his transfer to a Mumbai prison.

Currently, the Pune City Police has initiated the necessary procedures to obtain Patil's custody from the Mumbai jail and return him to the city for further investigations in two distinct cases: firstly, the case involving the seizure of ₹2.14 crore worth of mephedrone (MD) from his associate, Subhash Mandal, on October 1 at the Sassoon Hospital gate, and secondly, the case related to his escape.

Furthermore, Patil's associates, Shivaji Shinde and Rohitkumar Chaudhary, will also be taken into the custody of the Pune City Police for further investigation.

