Pune: PMPML To Celebrate 'Pravasi Din' On December 22 - Here's All You Need To Know |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) is gearing up for 'Pravasi Din' on Friday, December 22, to enhance its bus services by engaging with commuters and seeking their valuable feedback.

This initiative aims to rectify service deficiencies, prioritising passengers' needs and opinions.

'Pravasi Din' will run from 3pm to 5pm across all bus depots in the city, welcoming active participation from citizens.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official PMPML handle stated, "Under the visionary leadership of PMPML's Hon. Chairman and Managing Director, 'Pravasi Din' will be celebrated on the second and fourth Friday of every month to eliminate the errors in the bus service and to get valuable inputs from the passengers."

"Also, the 'Pravasi Din' for December 2023 will be celebrated on 22nd December from 3 pm to 5 pm at each depot. PMPML encourages all citizens to actively participate in this initiative," it added.

पुणे महानगर परिवहन महामंडळाचे मा. अध्यक्ष व व्यवस्थापकीय संचालक यांच्या संकल्पनेतून बससेवेतील त्रुटी दूर करण्यासाठी व प्रवाशांचे मोलाचे मार्गदर्शन परिवहन महामंडळास मिळावे याकरीता प्रत्येक महिन्याच्या दुसऱ्या व चौथ्या शुक्रवारी ‘प्रवासी दिन’ साजरा करण्यात येत आहे. तसेच डिसेंबर… pic.twitter.com/Ma4dpEKZSL — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) December 19, 2023

