Pune: 70-Year-Old Man Forcibly Kisses 39-Year-Old Female Colleague, Booked

Pune: 70-Year-Old Man Forcibly Kisses 39-Year-Old Female Colleague |

In a disturbing incident in Pune, a 70-year-old man, allegedly molested a female co-worker by forcibly kissing her, despite her refusal.

The accused has been identified as Rajeev Vinayak Vilekar. As per the Marathi News Channel ABP Majha, the incident occurred at the Mahatma Phule Artifacts Museum on Ghole Road, leading to concerns about women's safety in the region. A case has been registered at the Deccan Police Station.

The victim is 39-year-old woman. On December 13, during the usual work hours, the accused arrived at the office around 11 am. Engaging in a prolonged phone conversation, he later closed the curtains behind his desk. Suddenly, he approached the female plaintiff who was standing, demanding a kiss. When she refused, the accused insisted and attempted to force the victim, suggesting closing the door if she had any objections.

The incident underscores the importance of implementing and adhering to the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) guidelines. Such incidents highlight the need for organizations to create a safe and respectful work environment, ensuring the well-being of all employees.

Similar incidents in Nov

Earlier in November, an unknown person hugged a woman tightly from behind while she was shopping for cosmetics with her sister. Despite her calls for help, no one intervened during the 4 to 5 seconds of the incident, leaving the woman to fend for herself. The incident which occurred on November 26, raised concerns about safety in the IT sector area.

While in Another incident, a 29-year-old man, identified as Bhimrao Sugriv Devmundhe, residing in Kondhwa, was booked by the Kondhwa Police for proposing marriage and forcefully hugging a 40-year-old woman in the area.

As per the information received, Devmundhe acquainted himself with the woman and proceeded to her residence, expressing his affection and proposing marriage. He then forcibly hugged her from behind while holding her hand.

Following this incident, the woman filed a complaint at the Kondhwa police station. Subsequently, the police registered a case of molestation against Devmundhe.