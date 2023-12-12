Pune: 17-Year-Old Girl, On Her Way To Buy Milk, Molested In Lift | Representative Image

In a distressing incident, a 17-year-old girl was molested while she was on her way to buy milk. The incident occurred in a lift within the building premises, where an unknown individual intentionally touched her body. The victim immediately reported the incident, prompting the filing of a case at Samarth Police Station. This unfortunate event transpired at 11:15pm on December 10.

Swift police action led to the apprehension of the alleged perpetrator, identified as Irfan Khan, a resident of Wanawadi Goan. The minor girl's mother had sent her to a nearby shop for milk. As the girl was exiting the lift, an unknown person attempted to enter and took advantage of the confined space to inappropriately touch her.

Providing details, PSI Deepak Yadav stated, "We have arrested the accused in this matter. The girl promptly informed her mother about the incident upon reaching home. As the victim's father was absent at the time, the mother sought assistance from society members and reported the incident. The society residents detained the suspect and handed him over to the police."

A case has been filed under IPC section 354 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are actively investigating the case to ensure justice for the victim.

