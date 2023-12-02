Pune Shocker: Army Personnel Booked For Raping Woman, Threatening To Share Compromising Video Online

Representative Image |

A case has been registered against an army personnel, Baliram Madhavrao Sutte (35, a native of Beed), for raping and threatening a woman with the dissemination of her compromising video on social media. The distressing incident, which occurred from 2016 to 2023, recently came to light.

The victim, acquainted with Sutte, filed a formal complaint at the Sinhagad Road police station. As per police reports, Sutte, currently serving in the Engineer Regiment in Bhopal, visited the woman's residence and covertly filmed her without consent using his mobile phone. Exploiting this footage, he coerced and sexually assaulted her, leveraging the threat of public disclosure.

Despite fearing the repercussions of Sutte's threats, the woman bravely reported the incident to the Sinhagad Road police station. The investigation into this appalling crime is actively progressing under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Abhay Mahajan.