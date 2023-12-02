 Pune Shocker: Army Personnel Booked For Raping Woman, Threatening To Share Compromising Video Online
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: Army Personnel Booked For Raping Woman, Threatening To Share Compromising Video Online

Pune Shocker: Army Personnel Booked For Raping Woman, Threatening To Share Compromising Video Online

The distressing incident, which occurred from 2016 to 2023, recently came to light

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A case has been registered against an army personnel, Baliram Madhavrao Sutte (35, a native of Beed), for raping and threatening a woman with the dissemination of her compromising video on social media. The distressing incident, which occurred from 2016 to 2023, recently came to light.

The victim, acquainted with Sutte, filed a formal complaint at the Sinhagad Road police station. As per police reports, Sutte, currently serving in the Engineer Regiment in Bhopal, visited the woman's residence and covertly filmed her without consent using his mobile phone. Exploiting this footage, he coerced and sexually assaulted her, leveraging the threat of public disclosure.

Despite fearing the repercussions of Sutte's threats, the woman bravely reported the incident to the Sinhagad Road police station. The investigation into this appalling crime is actively progressing under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Abhay Mahajan.

Read Also
Pune: 8 Iconic Photos Of Pune's Village Deity Kasba Ganpati Temple
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMRDA Announces E-Auction For Prime Row Houses In Moshi Area; Check Dates Here

Pune: PMRDA Announces E-Auction For Prime Row Houses In Moshi Area; Check Dates Here

Pune Shocker: Army Personnel Booked For Raping Woman, Threatening To Share Compromising Video Online

Pune Shocker: Army Personnel Booked For Raping Woman, Threatening To Share Compromising Video Online

Pune: Man Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Gay Partner In Wagholi

Pune: Man Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Gay Partner In Wagholi

Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Crackdown: Over 32,000 Fined ₹2.72 Crores For Violations In November

Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Crackdown: Over 32,000 Fined ₹2.72 Crores For Violations In November

WATCH: Stunning Aerial Video Shows Pune's New Metro Stations, PMC Building, Rivers

WATCH: Stunning Aerial Video Shows Pune's New Metro Stations, PMC Building, Rivers