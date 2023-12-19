WATCH VIDEO: South Korean Vlogger Harassed In Pune While Filming Video | Video Screengrab

A South Korean vlogger filming on Pune's streets faced an unsettling situation when a stranger harassed her, putting an arm around her neck.

Kelly, a YouTuber with over 1.68 lakh subscribers, was exploring Pune's streets and engaging with locals for her video. While at a shop, a group of men surrounded her, seemingly for a photo, and one unexpectedly put his arm around her neck.

Expressing discomfort, Kelly swiftly distanced herself from the group, saying, "I have to run away from here. Bye bye namaste." She then commented to her viewers, "They really like to hug. I don’t know why."

Don't let such people go scot-free. @PuneCityPolice @DGPMaharashtra @MahaPolicepic.twitter.com/WlD4tg1QAK — Pune City Life (@PuneCityLife) December 19, 2023

A snippet from her 23-minute video, "Walking on the street in India alone as a solo woman traveller," shared recently on X (formerly Twitter), garnered attention and sparked outrage among netizens.

Users expressed their dismay. "Shameful. We have to respect our guests as their good experience will bring more tourists to Bharat. If we disrespect, we get a bad name plus no one will do business with us. Arrest these rowdy fellows," said one.

"I want to appeal to all vloggers, both Indian and foreigners...please visit only safe places for exploration and adventure...sometimes we never know the mindset of people waiting for..." urged another user.

Shameful. We have to respect our guests, foreigners as their good experience will bring more tourists to Bharat.

If we disrespect - we get bad name plus no one will do business with us. Arrest these roudy fellows. — Dharamvir Singh Dahiya (@DharamvirS35018) December 17, 2023

I want to appeal all vlogger both Indian and foreigners...please visit only safe places for explore and adventure..sometimes we never know the mindset of people waiting for... — TrueIndian (@bhavnavrma) December 18, 2023

Sharmnaak — RK (@rameshkumar52) December 18, 2023

@DGPMaharashtra please take necessary action against this guy and that lady must be informed about the action. — Brutal Baba (@Chumbakchacha) December 17, 2023