 Pune: PMPML Faces 680 Challans and ₹8 Lakh in Fines from January to September; Wagholi Depot Tops with ₹1,40,750
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Pune: PMPML Faces Public Outcry Over Bus Breakdowns During Rush Hour

On several occasions, videos of PMPML drivers driving recklessly, jumping signals, or talking on their phones while driving have gone viral on social media, prompting Punekars to demand strict action against these drivers.

Now, in a document accessed by The Free Press Journal, it has come to light that the transport body received a whopping 680 challans from January 2024 to September 2024, amounting to over ₹8 lakh for traffic violations.

Among the eleven depots listed by the transport body, the Wagholi Depot stood out with the highest fine amount of ₹1,40,750 from 115 challans, followed closely by Bhekrai Nagar Depot, which accumulated ₹1,31,250 from 99 challans. The Pune Station Depot, with 55 receipts, has a total fine of ₹61,000, while the Nanded Depot has the lowest figures with 29 receipts and a fine amount of ₹29,200.

Earlier trends

Overall, the combined fines of these depots resulted in a total of 680 receipts and a fine of ₹8,05,550 against them.

In the 2022-23 financial year, 723 drivers received e-challans for traffic violations. This number rose significantly to 1,002 during the 2023-24 period, up until March.

Officials from PMPML have indicated that both the Pune traffic police and the transport agency are implementing measures to tackle these violations. However, many passengers feel that the impact of these efforts has been minimal.

