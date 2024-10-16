Pune: 1,000 More E-Buses for PMPML to Strengthen Support for Metro Services? Here's What We Know So Far |

While Punekars are seeming to benefit from a few of the metro lines operational in the city, the supporting infrastructure, like metro feeder buses, is required.

Considering this, former Pune Mayor and current MP Murlidhar Mohol, who is also the Union Minister, has reached out to the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, and submitted a proposal demanding 1,000 e-buses for the city's public transport, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).

Mohol took to X to inform about the same and wrote, "While the metro network is expanding in Pune city, to strengthen the PMPML, I submitted a proposal to the Union Minister of Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, for 1,000 more buses. Moreover, regarding this proposal, the current number of buses in Pune city, requirements, and future needs were discussed. He has also directed the authorities to act and process this proposal."

Mohol also listed a range of transport initiatives in the city launched by the state and center.

Rising breakdowns

More e-buses in the city are the need of the hour, as the public transport buses are suffering from major breakdown issues. The PMPML bus breakdowns on Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad roads have seen a significant rise from January to August this year, according to official figures. While PMPML buses maintained a relatively stable range of 500 to 600 breakdowns per month, leased buses experienced a sharp increase, jumping from 1,372 in January to 2,713 in August. In August alone, PMPML reported 561 breakdowns (an average of 18 per day), whereas leased buses accounted for 2,152 breakdowns (an average of 69 per day).

Currently, the total PMPML fleet comprises 1,928 buses, with 871 operated by private contractors.

At present, Pune Metro Phase One is operational from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi, while the Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi Metro is expected to be completed next year. Recently, the state government also sent projects like Khadakwasla to Kharadi and Nalstop to Manikbaug to the center for approval.

After the inauguration of the District Court to Swargate stretch of Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate route by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually, there has been a massive surge in ridership on this line.

From October 1 to 5, the ridership touched 3.45 lakh on the PCMC to Swargate route — 70,361 on October 1, 70,133 on October 2, 63,683 on October 3, 65,277 on October 4, and 76,087 on October 5.