Pune: After Porsche Accident, Actions Against Drink Driving Surge Fourfold from 562 in 2023 to 2,097 in 2024; Fines for Helmet, No Parking, and Tinted Glass Violations Drop Significantly |

In what can be termed as the effect of the Porsche accident case, Pune traffic police have significantly intensified their enforcement against drink driving, with actions rising from 562 cases in 2023 to 2,097 in 2024—a fourfold increase.

After the accident on May 19, when the electric luxury sports sedan - Porsche Taycan - was allegedly being driven by a prominent builder's 17-year-old son, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident that took place in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours, the police began taking action against drunk driving.

Once it was revealed that the accused was intoxicated, authorities intensified efforts to crack down on places serving alcohol to minors and implemented stricter vigilance throughout the city. Therefore, it can be said that the increased number of actions against drunk driving can be connected to this incident.

Other fines decrease

However, during the same period, fines for other violations, such as not wearing helmets, no parking, and using tinted glasses, have seen notable declines. The data reveals notable trends in traffic violations in Pune over the years 2023 and 2024. For no parking violations, there was a decrease in paid challans from 263,452 in 2023 to 209,479 in 2024, accompanied by a reduction in total fines from approximately ₹149.5 crore to ₹126.3 crore.

This decline suggests a potential improvement in compliance or a shift in enforcement priorities. Similarly, violations for not wearing helmets saw a significant drop, with paid challans falling from 52,413 to just 13,535, and total fines decreasing from ₹26.2 crore to ₹8.1 crore, indicating an increased awareness or adherence to safety regulations.

Tinted glasses violations also experienced a downward trend, with paid challans decreasing from 4,287 to 1,534 and total fines dropping from ₹3.4 crore to ₹1.37 crore, further reflecting changing behaviors among drivers. In contrast, there was a dramatic increase in actions taken against drink driving, which surged from 562 cases in 2023 to 2,097 in 2024, highlighting a heightened focus on this serious safety concern.

Overall, while some violations have seen a decline, the sharp rise in drink driving enforcement indicates a significant shift in traffic management strategies.

Special drive results

During a special drive from August 1 to October 14, Pune's traffic police recorded significant enforcement activity across various locations.

The highest number of violations occurred in Chaturshringi and Bund Garden, with 4,101 and 3,964 cases respectively. In terms of drunk driving, Handewadi reported the highest number of cases at 44, followed closely by Chaturshringi with 45 and Bund Garden with 54, totaling 462 cases of drunk driving during this period.

Overall, the total number of violation cases reached 46,808, highlighting a strong focus on traffic management. The most common violations included 12,241 instances of no entry, 11,168 cases of signal jumping, followed by 10,701 cases of triple seating. Additionally, there were 62 cases of minor driving offenses, with the highest occurrences in Yerwada (11 cases), Bund Garden (15 cases), and Koregaon Park (9 cases). These statistics reflect a concerted effort by the traffic police to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations.