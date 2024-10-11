VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Audi Colliding With Bike In Pune's Mundhwa, Killing Food Delivery Man

WATCH: CCTV Footage Shows Audi Colliding With Bike In Pune's Mundhwa, Killing Food Delivery Man | Video Screengrab

A 21-year-old man was killed after a speeding Audi hit the two-wheeler he was riding in Pune's Mundhwa area in the early hours of Friday.

According to the information received, Rauf Akbar Shaikh, a food delivery man, lost his life after the car driven by Ayush Pradip Tayal (34), a resident of Hadapsar, crashed into his bike. Tayal, who was drunk at the time of the accident, fled the scene and was later arrested at his home.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a security guard rushing to help the injured after the Audi crashed into the bike at 1:18 am.

Watch Video:

WATCH: CCTV Footage Shows Audi Colliding With Bike In Pune's Mundhwa, Killing Food Delivery Man#Pune pic.twitter.com/sD4jPOOUK3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 11, 2024

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Neelkanth Jagtap, Senior Police Inspector of Mundhwa Police Station, said, "Tayal, in an inebriated state, was driving his car from ABC Road towards Tadi Gutta Chowk when he first knocked down a two-wheeler. Three people (two females and one male) riding on the two-wheeler were injured. The car then hit another two-wheeler, and the impact was such that the rider, Shaikh, was severely injured. He was rushed to a private hospital in Hadapsar but succumbed to his injuries."

After the accident, Tayal escaped from the spot, said Jagtap. However, based on CCTV footage, the police identified the registration number of his car. From the RTO, they obtained his address and phone number. Jagtap added that Tayal was detained at his residence in Hadapsar later in the morning.

A case has been registered against Tayal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The car has also been taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.