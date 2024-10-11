Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt As Pune Ranks 2nd Among Asia’s Worst Cities For Traffic, Asks 'What Happened to Smart City Vision?' | X/@supriya_sule

NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the Maharashtra government, sharing a report that states that Pune ranks 2nd among Asia's worst cities for traffic.

The Baramati MP wrote, "Pune ranks 2nd among Asia's worst cities for traffic, with an average travel time of 27 min 50 sec per 10 km. What happened to the Smart City vision? With no elections and zero accountability, no one is looking after Pune. The living conditions are chaotic—traffic issues, potholes, narrow roads. People are literally scared to step out with all the civic issues, law and order problems. Government of Maharashtra needs to WAKE UP."

The report that Sule shared is the TomTom Traffic Index 2023. According to the report, Bengaluru is the worst city for traffic in Asia with an average wait time of 28 minutes and 10 seconds per 10 km of traffic. Pune followed in second place for its travel time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds per 10km, followed by Manila in the Philippines (27 minutes and 20 seconds) and Taichung in Taiwan (26 minutes and 50 seconds).

Globally, London is the worst city for traffic with an average wait time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds per 10 km, followed by Dublin in Ireland (29 minutes and 30 seconds) and Toronto in Canada (29 minutes). Bengaluru ranks sixth globally, while Pune ranks seventh. New Delhi and Mumbai are also on the list at 44th and 54th positions respectively.

Featuring 387 cities across 55 countries on six continents, the TomTom Traffic Index evaluates cities around the world by their average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions, providing free access to high-quality and useful information.