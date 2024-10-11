 Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt As Pune Ranks 2nd Among Asia’s Worst Cities For Traffic, Asks 'What Happened To Smart City Vision?'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSupriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt As Pune Ranks 2nd Among Asia’s Worst Cities For Traffic, Asks 'What Happened To Smart City Vision?'

Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt As Pune Ranks 2nd Among Asia’s Worst Cities For Traffic, Asks 'What Happened To Smart City Vision?'

The report that Supriya Sule shared is the TomTom Traffic Index 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt As Pune Ranks 2nd Among Asia’s Worst Cities For Traffic, Asks 'What Happened to Smart City Vision?' | X/@supriya_sule

NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the Maharashtra government, sharing a report that states that Pune ranks 2nd among Asia's worst cities for traffic.

The Baramati MP wrote, "Pune ranks 2nd among Asia's worst cities for traffic, with an average travel time of 27 min 50 sec per 10 km. What happened to the Smart City vision? With no elections and zero accountability, no one is looking after Pune. The living conditions are chaotic—traffic issues, potholes, narrow roads. People are literally scared to step out with all the civic issues, law and order problems. Government of Maharashtra needs to WAKE UP."

Read Also
Pune Hit-And-Run: Audi Driver Who Killed 1, Injured 3 In Mundhwa Was Drunk, Confirms Police
article-image

The report that Sule shared is the TomTom Traffic Index 2023. According to the report, Bengaluru is the worst city for traffic in Asia with an average wait time of 28 minutes and 10 seconds per 10 km of traffic. Pune followed in second place for its travel time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds per 10km, followed by Manila in the Philippines (27 minutes and 20 seconds) and Taichung in Taiwan (26 minutes and 50 seconds).

Globally, London is the worst city for traffic with an average wait time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds per 10 km, followed by Dublin in Ireland (29 minutes and 30 seconds) and Toronto in Canada (29 minutes). Bengaluru ranks sixth globally, while Pune ranks seventh. New Delhi and Mumbai are also on the list at 44th and 54th positions respectively.

FPJ Shorts
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants
Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants
Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast Causing Food Poisoning
Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast Causing Food Poisoning
Maharashtra Govt Issues Notifications Over Fire Safety Regulations Following Bombay HC Threat To Stop Development Permissions
Maharashtra Govt Issues Notifications Over Fire Safety Regulations Following Bombay HC Threat To Stop Development Permissions
Read Also
Pune MHADA Lottery: Want a Cheap House in Pune? 6,294 Flats for Sale in a Lucky Draw!
article-image

Featuring 387 cities across 55 countries on six continents, the TomTom Traffic Index evaluates cities around the world by their average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions, providing free access to high-quality and useful information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Ring Road: 172 km Project to Save Travel Time to Satara, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, and Nashik;...

Pune Ring Road: 172 km Project to Save Travel Time to Satara, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, and Nashik;...

Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt As Pune Ranks 2nd Among Asia’s Worst Cities For Traffic, Asks...

Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt As Pune Ranks 2nd Among Asia’s Worst Cities For Traffic, Asks...

Pune Hit-And-Run: Audi Driver Who Killed 1, Injured 3 In Mundhwa Was Drunk, Confirms Police

Pune Hit-And-Run: Audi Driver Who Killed 1, Injured 3 In Mundhwa Was Drunk, Confirms Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 30 Students Fall Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Sandwiches At...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 30 Students Fall Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Sandwiches At...

Pune Hit-And-Run: Biker Dies After Being Struck By Speeding Audi Car Near Google Building In...

Pune Hit-And-Run: Biker Dies After Being Struck By Speeding Audi Car Near Google Building In...