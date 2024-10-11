 Pune Hit-And-Run: Audi Driver Who Killed 1, Injured 3 In Mundhwa Was Drunk, Confirms Police
While the Porsche crash case is still fresh in the minds of Punekars, another similar accident occurred in the early hours of Friday, this time involving an Audi

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Pune Hit-And-Run: Audi Driver Who Killed 1, Injured 3 In Mundhwa Was Drunk, Confirms Police

While the Porsche crash case is still fresh in the minds of Punekars, another similar accident occurred in the early hours of Friday, this time involving an Audi.

A 21-year-old food delivery man, identified as Rauf Akbar Shaikh, was killed after an Audi driven by a senior executive of a private firm hit the two-wheeler he was riding in the Mundhwa area at around 1:30am. The Audi driver, Ayush Pradip Tayal (34, a resident of Hadapsar), who fled the scene after the accident, was arrested from his home.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Neelkanth Jagtap, Senior Police Inspector, Mundhwa Police Station, said, "Tayal, in an inebriated state, was driving his car from ABC Road towards Tadi Gutta Chowk when he first knocked down a two-wheeler. Three people (two female and one male) riding on the two-wheeler were injured. The car then hit another two-wheeler and the impact was such that the rider, Shaikh, was severely injured. He was rushed to a private hospital in Hadapsar but he succumbed to his injuries."

After the accident, Tayal escaped from the spot, said Jagtap. However, based on CCTV footage, the police identified his car's registration number. From the RTO, they got his address and phone number. Jagtap added that Tayal was detained from his residence in Hadapsar later in the morning.

A case has been registered against Tayal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. The car has also been taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.  

