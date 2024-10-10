Illegal Political Banners and Posters Flood Pune Streets Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections |

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, which are expected to be announced before November, candidates and political parties are using various tools to impress voters and convey their messages effectively. The streets and roads are filled with unauthorised banners and posters from different political parties. The posters can be seen pasted everywhere: on bus stops, trees, compound walls, and even at the Pune railway station metro pillars.

Preeti Singh, a resident of the Mhalunge area, said, "The Radha Chowk near Orchid Hotel, Baner, is filled with big posters of politicians. They have also covered the signboards mounted at the entrance of the underpass of a bridge with posters—all this to gain attention and seek votes from people. Authorities should take some strict action against the illegal placement of these posters."

FC Road and Karve Nagar Road are lined with numerous hoardings from different political parties, and some pig posters covering the signboards can be seen at Radha Chowk in Baner. Most of these banners and posters are placed illegally, without any consent or permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The posters not only make the city look unappealing but also pose a threat to life if they fall.

Posters up in all constituencies

In Kasba, sitting MLA Ravindra Dhangekar's posters are up alongside posters of BJP leaders.

Even in the Khadakwasla constituency, banners for BJP’s Bhimrao Tapkir, the sitting MLA, NCP (SP) leaders, and former BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure and her husband Deepak Nagpure have appeared. The posters by the Nagpures at Rajaram Bridge on Sinhagad Road carry messages about "love jihad". A similar poster was also seen at Veer Baji Pasalkar Chowk.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Manjusha Nagpure, a BJP party worker, said, "We placed the banners about love jihad at Rajaram Bridge and are not aware of receiving any intimation from the PMC."

Here's what PMC said

A PMC official stated, "The Sky Signs Department is taking care of such violations. We are taking strict action against those who are allegedly putting up posters without proper permission from the PMC."

PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale issued a notice enforcing strict rules and regulations for advertisements. The letter from the commissioner read, "Designated spaces for temporary advertisements, as listed on the PMC website, will now require prior permission from the relevant zonal office and payment of prescribed fees. Any advertisements placed outside of these areas or without proper authorization will face action under the Maharashtra Defacement of Property Act, 1995, with potential criminal charges. Citizens are reminded that boards related to birthdays, greetings, religious events, or similar occasions will only be allowed at authorized locations after proper approval from the PMC’s License and Sky Sign Department."

The decision was taken in compliance with sections 244 and 245 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. The PMC’s Licensing and Sky Signs Department will regulate the erection and renewal of advertisement boards. This is in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Suswarajya Foundation and others, leading to a government order on November 14, 2022. The order mandates all municipalities in the state to ban unauthorised advertisement panels, banners, flex posters, and other similar materials in order to curb urban disfigurement.