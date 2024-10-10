 Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in the Area
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in the Area

Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in the Area

After the attack, her husband shouted for help and to make the leopard go away. However, the leopard dragged the woman into the field, and she succumbed to her injuries.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in the Area |

Junnar, which is known as the leopard-human conflict hotspot in the district, has seen seven deaths due to leopard attacks in the Junnar forest division since March this year.

On Wednesday morning, a 40-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Junnar tehsil of Pune district. The deceased has been identified as Sujata Dere, and she was attacked by a leopard in a soybean field near her house at Mauje Pimpri Pendhar.

After the attack, her husband shouted for help and to make the leopard go away. However, the leopard dragged the woman into the field, and she succumbed to her injuries. The Forest Department has launched a search operation for the leopard. They are using drone cameras, and cages have been set up in the area.

Read Also
Pune: AI to Help Manage Leopard Menace in Junnar; Will Alert Villagers and Forest Officials
article-image

Timeline of Human-Leopard Conflicts in Junnar

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: ₹50 Crore Diverted From Uttan Slaughterhouse Project To Upcoming Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery
Mira Bhayandar: ₹50 Crore Diverted From Uttan Slaughterhouse Project To Upcoming Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery
CTET December 2024 Rescheduled By CBSE; Check New Date HERE!
CTET December 2024 Rescheduled By CBSE; Check New Date HERE!
Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal To Retire After Davis Cup Finals In November
Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal To Retire After Davis Cup Finals In November
PAK vs ENG, Multan Test: England Declare 1st Innings At 823/7, Their Highest Team Total Since World War II
PAK vs ENG, Multan Test: England Declare 1st Innings At 823/7, Their Highest Team Total Since World War II

- April: An 18-month-old girl, Sanskruti Kulekar, was killed by a leopard in Shiroli Khurd village.

- May: An 8-year-old boy, Rudra Fatale, was fatally attacked by a leopard while visiting relatives in Kolwadi, Junnar.

- May: A 60-year-old woman, Nanubai Sitaram Kadale, was killed while working on her bajra farm in Pimpri Pendhar.

- June: An 11-year-old boy, Yash Suresh Gaikwad, was killed by a leopard in Dahiwadi village, Shirur taluka.

- August: A 55-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Shirur taluka.

- September: A 9-year-old boy was killed in Junnar’s Tejewadi village.

- October: A 40-year-old woman, Sujata Dere, was killed by a leopard in a soybean field near her home in Mauje Pimpri Pendhar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A New Development Model for East Vidarbha: Nana Patole

A New Development Model for East Vidarbha: Nana Patole

'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For...

'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For...

Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in...

Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in...

World Mental Health Day: Pune-Based Muktaa Charitable Foundation’s Mental Health Helpline Assists...

World Mental Health Day: Pune-Based Muktaa Charitable Foundation’s Mental Health Helpline Assists...

10 Must-See Photos from Pratapgad's Spectacular Mashal Mahotsav

10 Must-See Photos from Pratapgad's Spectacular Mashal Mahotsav