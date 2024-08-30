 Pune: AI to Help Manage Leopard Menace in Junnar; Will Alert Villagers and Forest Officials
The system was tried and tested in a village in Junnar. Due to the menace, most farmers in the region have installed CCTVs near their farms. This system developed by a city based tech firm integrates with CCTV cameras on farms, informing villagers and officials of leopard presence and focusing on enhancing safety around residential areas.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Pune: AI to Help Manage Leopard Menace in Junnar; Will Alert Villagers and Forest Officials | Representative image

Junnar in Pune district is known fir the leopard menace. To curb the threat, the Junnar Forest Division in Pune is working with a city based organization. This system once developed will be attached to CTVs and will alert villagers and forest officials.

