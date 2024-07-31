 Leopard Attack in Satara: Pet Dog Injured While Protecting Family
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLeopard Attack in Satara: Pet Dog Injured While Protecting Family

Leopard Attack in Satara: Pet Dog Injured While Protecting Family

The family's pet dog bravely charged at the leopard, resulting in a fierce struggle between the two. While the household members panicked, they managed to chase away the leopard by shouting and calling the neighbors for help. However, the dog sustained serious injuries during the attack.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Leopard Attack in Satara: Pet Dog Injured While Protecting Family |

In a dramatic encounter in Matrewadi village, located in the Dhebewadi area of Patan tehsil, a leopard appeared on the threshold of a house just as the family was preparing to sit down for dinner. The family's pet dog bravely charged at the leopard, resulting in a fierce struggle between the two. While the household members panicked, they managed to chase away the leopard by shouting and calling the neighbors for help. However, the dog sustained serious injuries during the attack.

This alarming incident took place at the home of Police Patil Bhagwan Matre around 9pm on Sunday. Leopards have been a persistent threat in the Dhebewadi area. Recently, a leopard entered a house in Nivi village but was driven away by a pet dog. In Saspade near Satara, a leopard was captured on CCTV roaming freely through the village at night, preying on goats and dogs and causing great concern among the villagers.

Read Also
VIDEO: Pune Farmer Accuses Builder Of Performing 'Black Magic' On Land
article-image

Just two days before the Matrewadi incident, a similar occurrence was reported in Nivi. On Sunday, as Bhagwan Matre was preparing dinner, a leopard appeared at his doorstep. Matre’s pet dog barked and charged at the leopard, which then attacked and injured the dog. Despite the panic, the household members managed to scare away the leopard, but the dog was left with a serious neck injury. Matre mentioned that the leopard later went to nearby Saltewadi and killed another dog, though the exact details remain unclear.

Matre reported that the villagers are increasingly worried about the leopard menace. To deter leopards from entering populated areas, measures such as setting off firecrackers at night are being implemented. The villagers are also urging the forest department to develop a concrete plan to address this growing issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: CSMC Announces Additional Water From September 17; Hospital Penalised for Dumping...

Aurangabad: CSMC Announces Additional Water From September 17; Hospital Penalised for Dumping...

Pune Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Ghat Areas

Pune Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Ghat Areas

UPSC Cancels Puja Khedkar's IAS Candidature, Bans Her From Appearing For Future Exams

UPSC Cancels Puja Khedkar's IAS Candidature, Bans Her From Appearing For Future Exams

Leopard Attack in Satara: Pet Dog Injured While Protecting Family

Leopard Attack in Satara: Pet Dog Injured While Protecting Family

Free Health Camp Kicks Off in Pune: Extensive Services and Expert Care Available Starting July 22,...

Free Health Camp Kicks Off in Pune: Extensive Services and Expert Care Available Starting July 22,...