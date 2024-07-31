Leopard Attack in Satara: Pet Dog Injured While Protecting Family |

In a dramatic encounter in Matrewadi village, located in the Dhebewadi area of Patan tehsil, a leopard appeared on the threshold of a house just as the family was preparing to sit down for dinner. The family's pet dog bravely charged at the leopard, resulting in a fierce struggle between the two. While the household members panicked, they managed to chase away the leopard by shouting and calling the neighbors for help. However, the dog sustained serious injuries during the attack.

This alarming incident took place at the home of Police Patil Bhagwan Matre around 9pm on Sunday. Leopards have been a persistent threat in the Dhebewadi area. Recently, a leopard entered a house in Nivi village but was driven away by a pet dog. In Saspade near Satara, a leopard was captured on CCTV roaming freely through the village at night, preying on goats and dogs and causing great concern among the villagers.

Just two days before the Matrewadi incident, a similar occurrence was reported in Nivi. On Sunday, as Bhagwan Matre was preparing dinner, a leopard appeared at his doorstep. Matre’s pet dog barked and charged at the leopard, which then attacked and injured the dog. Despite the panic, the household members managed to scare away the leopard, but the dog was left with a serious neck injury. Matre mentioned that the leopard later went to nearby Saltewadi and killed another dog, though the exact details remain unclear.

Matre reported that the villagers are increasingly worried about the leopard menace. To deter leopards from entering populated areas, measures such as setting off firecrackers at night are being implemented. The villagers are also urging the forest department to develop a concrete plan to address this growing issue.