VIDEO: Pune Farmer Accuses Builder Of Performing 'Black Magic' On Land

Tejas Mohite, a farmer in Pune's Shirur, has alleged that a builder named Prabhakar Pandurang Bhosale is consistently harassing him and his family and has even performed "black magic" on his land on July 26. Mohite claims that Bhosale is threatening them in multiple ways and trying to grab their land.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mohite said, "We have been consistently harassed by Bhosale. A few days ago, the builder came to our land with his 4-5 aides and a 'bhondu baba' and performed 'black magic' on our plot. They brought lemons, coconuts, and animal bones to perform the 'aghori' practice. I also have a video of this."

"I showed this video to the Deputy Superintendent of Police. He asked me to lodge a complaint with the senior police inspector of Shikrapur police station. I requested him to file an FIR against the accused, but the police refused and asked me to leave. Now, if anything happens to our family, the police will be responsible," added Mohite.

Police Inspector Deepratan Gaikwad of Shikrapur Police Station confirmed to this newspaper that Mohite has filed an application regarding the incident. "We will verify the incident, and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

Meanwhile, Milind Deshmukh, state executive member of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, has expressed concern over the matter. He stated that such acts are a crime and come under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Injurious, and Aghori Practices and Witchcraft Act-2013. "This was an attempt to create terror. Police should file the FIR immediately against the builder and his aides," Deshmukh stated.

Notably, a video of Bhosale had gone viral last month. In the video, he was seen threatening a farmer by pulling out a revolver-like weapon before being asked by two other persons to calm down. However, a police probe later revealed that the weapon was actually a cigarette lighter.

Mangesh Shivaji Panchmukh, a farmer from Ranjangaon, filed a complaint on April 3, 2023, against four individuals including Bhosale. He alleged that the builder threatened him with a revolver when he demanded the balance payment in a land deal.

According to the police investigation, it was revealed that Mangesh had sold his land in Ranjangaon to Bhosale. All transactions related to the sale had been completed. Furthermore, Mangesh had assisted Bhosale in other land transactions for which Bhosale had agreed to pay Mangesh ₹6 lakh. However, after initially paying ₹2 lakh, Bhosale refused to pay the remaining amount. Despite Mangesh's repeated attempts to contact Bhosale, Bhosale refused to pay the balance.

The police said that Mangesh, in a statement recorded before them, admitted that the firearm seen in the video was a lighter and that he had filed the complaint in an attempt to get money from Bhosale.