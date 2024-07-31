Pune Content Creator, Wife Harassed By Drunk Men In Yerwada | Instagram/technolobe

Harsh Punjabi, a content creator, and his wife were harassed by a few drunk men in Pune's Yerwada on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Punjabi, who makes tech content, said that when his wife was dropping him off at the Pune Airport, some drunk guys "stopped them and started banging the car." This incident happened on the flyover near the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Yerwada, the content creator stated.

Why has Pune become so unsafe recently? My wife was dropping me to the airport today and 6-7 drunk guys (who were making reels on the road) stopped us and started banging the car. We drove through without stopping or else definitely would be harmed by them.



Already complained… — Harsh Punjabi (@technolobeYT) July 30, 2024

"Why has Pune become so unsafe recently? My wife was dropping me to the airport today, and 6-7 drunk guys (who were making reels on the road) stopped us and started banging the car. We drove through without stopping or else definitely would have been harmed by them," Punjabi wrote.

He said he had already complained to the 112 helpline and also tagged Pune City Police and Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, urging them to look into the "scary" incident.

Meanwhile, X users criticised the "lawlessness" in Pune in recent months.

"The lawlessness in Pune has become an issue with no action or support from the police. We need to be prepared for this situation at all times," one user wrote.

"I’m experiencing a big downfall in Pune’s living standards over the last 3-4 years. Roads have become pathetic, infrastructure work is taking way too long, rampant cutting down of trees, rampant construction like a free hand given to builders, and now the law and order situation," stated another user.

"Absence of law and order is the main issue here; irrespective of you putting a dashcam or reporting an incident post it's done doesn't help much. There is no fear of police here, and hence the issue," said a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

Absence of law and order is the main issue here, irrespective of you putting a dashcam or reporting an incident post it's done doesn't help much. There is no fear of police here and hence the issue. — 0xShunya (@_0xShunya) July 30, 2024

i’m experiencing a big downfall in Pune’s living standards last 3-4 years. roads have become pathetic, infrastructure work is taking way too long than expected, rampant cutting down trees, rampant construction like free hand given to builders, and now law and order situation. — Manish Kumar Narula (@narulama) July 30, 2024

The lawlessness in Pune has become an issue with no action or support from the police. We need to be prepared for this situation at all times — KhatteAngoor (@Khatteangoor1) July 30, 2024

The primary issue at hand is the prevalence of alcohol consumption as a contributing factor to criminal activity. Statistics indicate that approximately 65.3% of crimes are directly linked to alcohol use. — Arsalan 🇵🇸 (@Aarsalantweets) July 30, 2024

A city is as safe as the ruling govt wants it to be.



Feeling bad for you, but it’s good that you guys are safe, I have seen this, BJP ruled states being much more unsafer than any other party. — Tech Star Shahrukh (@techstarsrk) July 30, 2024

This has started to be an issue that is becoming persistent everywhere it seems. If this was Gurgaon or Noida - people won't even notice such behavior because that is how RAMPANT it has become. — Mehul Chopra (@heymehul) July 30, 2024