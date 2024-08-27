Pune: Supriya Sule Calls for Restoration of PMPML Services to Yawat and MSRTC Bus Stop on Service Road | Video Screengrab

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday highlighted the significant issue faced by residents of Yawat in Daund taluka due to reduced Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) services. Yawat, a large and important village situated along the Pune-Solapur highway, previously benefited from good PMPML services. However, reports indicate that the number of PMPML trips was recently reduced following a request from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Most of Yawat's transactions are linked to Pune city, necessitating frequent travel for residents. The decrease in PMPML services has compounded the problem, as MSRTC buses now use the highway instead of the service road, leading to an uncertain schedule for stops at Yawat. This change has resulted in considerable inconvenience for local residents.

In response to the situation, MP Supriya Sule has urged the State Transport Minister to make Yawat a permanent stop on the service road and to provide a shelter shed for passengers waiting for buses. She also called on the Municipal Commissioner of Pune to direct PMPML to increase the number of trips to Yawat and restore previous service levels to improve passenger comfort and accessibility.