Punekars Troubled by Rising PMPML Bus Breakdowns: Did You Know 88 Buses Broke Down Daily on Average in August?

Pune's Public Transport Woes: Averaging 49 Daily, Over 6,000 PMPML Buses Broke Down In Last 4 Months | File Photo

While activists and the administration continue to appeal for increased use of public transport to improve the environment, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) does not seem to be improving anytime soon. Dilapidated bus shelters, numerous complaints of reckless driving, and a troubling rise in bus breakdowns are damaging PMPML, making it increasingly difficult for commuters to depend on it. Common Punekars rely on PMPML for their affordable daily commute, but it is struggling to meet these expectations.

Steep rise from Jan to August

The PMPML bus breakdowns on Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad roads have seen a significant rise from January to August this year as per the official figures shared by the PMPML authorities. While PMPML buses maintained a relatively stable range of 500 to 600 breakdowns in a month, leased buses experienced a sharp increase, jumping from 1,372 in January to 2,713 in August. In August alone, PMPML reported 561 breakdowns (averaging 18 per day), whereas leased buses accounted for 2,152 breakdowns (averaging 69 per day).

Breakdowns of PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) buses have become a persistent issue, inconveniencing thousands of daily commuters. Despite substantial earnings, the quality of service has failed to improve, leaving passengers frustrated and suffering a poor experience on the road.

Currently, the total fleet comprises 1,928 buses, with 871 operated by private contractors, but passengers across the board complain of poor maintenance and outdated vehicles.

Commuters speak up

Kiran Deshmukh, a daily commuter from Kothrud, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "The buses break down abruptly in the middle of the road at least once a week. Along with the inconvenience, it puts us in a danger zone. We are forced to wait for hours with no communication from PMPML."

Another passenger, Sunil Patil, shared his experience with deteriorating bus interiors. Patil said, "Many buses are in terrible condition inside. The seats are broken, window glasses are in deteriorating condition, screws at many points are loose, causing noise, and posters and symbols have become old, etc. It feels like PMPML is neglecting basic maintenance. For the fare we pay, such service is unacceptable."

Notably, in the 2023-24 financial year, PMPML earned a significant revenue of ₹11.07 crore and as of September 2024, ₹2.95 Crore has been generated from advertisements alone.

Nilanjan Das, a passenger and resident of Viman Nagar, expressed that, alongside the PMPML buses, the poor state of bus shelters is a major concern.

"Authorities are earning a lot from advertisements, as we can easily see the posters and paintings in buses and on these shelters. Despite that, they are all in poor condition. This is not fair to those who rely on buses for daily commutes. Despite the growing number of breakdowns and complaints, there has been no clear resolution from PMPML officials," he added.