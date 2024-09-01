Pune: Peace Will Prevail In Kashmir With Bappa's Arrival, Say Ganesh Mandals | Sourced

Ganeshotsav will be celebrated in the Kashmir Valley for the second consecutive year, an initiative led by Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Celebration Chief Punit Balan, along with five Manache Ganpati mandals from Pune.

Pune, Maharashtra: Seven prominent Ganesh Mandals from Pune have come together to celebrate Ganeshotsav in the valleys of Kashmir.



Punit Balan, Trustee of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, says, "... All the mandals of Pune came together and announced this in a press… pic.twitter.com/91Ysx1lMhp — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

This initiative aims to establish peace and social harmony among various religious communities in the valley. Ganesh idols were handed over to three Ganesh mandal workers from Kashmir after a puja ceremony conducted by the Manache Ganpati mandals from Pune.

Last year, the Ganpati festival was celebrated for one-and-a-half days at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. This year, it will be observed at three locations in the valley, including Anantnag and Kupwara, where it will be celebrated for five days. Replicas of the Manache Ganpati idols were handed over on Saturday after performing the puja. The second Manacha Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganesh Mandal, gave its replica to the Ganpatyar Trust from Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The third Manacha Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganesh Mandal, handed over its replica to the Kupwara Ganesh Mandal, while the fourth Manacha Ganpati, Tulshibaug Ganesh Mandal, provided its replica to the Anantnag Ganesh Mandal in south Kashmir. Office-bearers of the Ganesh mandals from the valley, including Mohit Bhan, Sandip Raina, Sandip Kaul, and Nitin Raina, received the idols.

Punit Balan was present along with Shrikant Shete of Kasba Ganpati Mandal, Prasad Kulkarni of Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal, Pravin Pardeshi of Guruju Talim Mandal, Vikas Pawar and Nitin Pandit of Tulshibaug Ganpati Mandal, Anil Sapkal of Kesari Wada Mandal, and Anna Thorat of Akhil Mandai Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Thorat said, "Ganeshotsav has reached across the world, but it has now started in restive Kashmir with the efforts of Balan. I congratulate him. People of all religions come together to celebrate it in Kashmir. Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari pioneered the festival in Pune, and similarly, Balan has brought it to Kashmir."

Shete added, "Kashmir is a paradise in India. Ganeshotsav will be celebrated there for the second consecutive year, thanks to Balan's initiative. I congratulate him on taking Pune’s tradition to Kashmir."

Ganpatyar Ganesh Mandal’s Mohit Bhan expressed his happiness, saying, "We are celebrating the Ganesh festival thanks to the cooperation of Balan and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The festival will foster peace and social harmony in Kashmir."

Sandip Raina noted, "The festival will be held for the first time in Anantnag, with female students from colleges participating. Many youths have studied in Maharashtra, and I am confident they will respond well to the festival."

Balan remarked, "We started celebrating Ganeshotsav at Lal Chowk last year with the cooperation of the seven main Ganesh mandals in Pune. Mandal workers approached me, despite the threat of terror acts, and requested that we take this movement forward to establish peace. They asked to hold the festival at three locations this year. Thus, the festival, promoting Pune’s cultural tradition, will be celebrated in Kashmir. I am happy that it is expanding in the valley. I pray to Bappa to bless Kashmir, the paradise in India, with peace."