Pune: PCMC Confirms No Cracks on 100-Foot Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue Under Construction |

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has appealed to citizens not to believe the false information circulating on social media about the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to be erected at Moshi. He emphasised that there is absolutely no truth to these claims.

Recent photographs circulating on social media, which show cracks in the base of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue, have raised concerns. In response, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has provided clarification on the matter.

The International Exhibition Center at Moshi, handed over by PMRDA to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, is currently undergoing restoration work in sections 5 and 8 wherein a base is being made for the statue. The 100-foot tall bronze statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, crafted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, is being manufactured at a foundry in Delhi. The structural design of the statue is being developed according to approved specifications from IIT Mumbai. Some parts of the statue have been transported from Delhi to Pimpri Chinchwad by truck and brought to Moshi. Before the actual statue is erected, the assembly will involve brazing the joints and other necessary processes at the site, supervised by IIT Mumbai experts.

Despite claims circulating online, the construction of the statue is still ongoing, and there is no validity to the rumors. Commissioner Shekhar Singh urges citizens to disregard these false reports.