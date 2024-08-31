 WATCH: Pune BJP Leader Jagdish Mulik Posts Video of Riding Sport Bike on Road; Netizens Say 'Wear a Helmet'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH: Pune BJP Leader Jagdish Mulik Posts Video of Riding Sport Bike on Road; Netizens Say 'Wear a Helmet'

WATCH: Pune BJP Leader Jagdish Mulik Posts Video of Riding Sport Bike on Road; Netizens Say 'Wear a Helmet'

Jagdish Mulik, a member of the BJP, served as an MLA for the Wadgaon Sheri constituency in Pune during his first term in 2014. However, in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, he was defeated by Sunil Tingre of the Nationalist Congress Party, losing by a margin of nearly 5,000 votes.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Pune BJP Leader Jagdish Mulik Posts Video of Riding Sport Bike on Road; Netizens Say 'Wear a Helmet' |

Amid rising accident cases and the ongoing efforts by Pune traffic police and administration to enforce helmet usage, former Wadgaon Sheri MLA Jagdish Mulik posted a video on X this Saturday, where he can be seen riding a sport bike on city roads without wearing a helmet.

The video quickly drew attention from netizens, who pointed out that the leader should be setting an example by wearing a helmet while riding.

Mulik, a member of the BJP, served as an MLA for the Wadgaon Sheri constituency in Pune during his first term in 2014. However, in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, he was defeated by Sunil Tingre of the Nationalist Congress Party, losing by a margin of nearly 5,000 votes.

Read Also
'Ayee Mitkari...': BJP's Jagdish Mulik Trains Guns On NCP's Amol Mitkari For Demanding Clarification...
article-image

2024 LS Poll

FPJ Shorts
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral
Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral
Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An Era'
Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An Era'

In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Murlidhar Mohol was selected by the BJP over other contenders such as the party’s former city unit chief Jagdish Mulik and RSS functionary Sunil Deodhar.

It was evident that BJP's Jagdish Mulik was upset over the party choosing Mohol over him. Although other contenders like Sunil Deodhar tweeted for Mohol, Mulik had just expressed his commitment to serving the people without mentioning Mohol's name in the post on X after BJP declared Mohol's name. However, he had joined the campaign activities after a meeting with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Pune BJP Leader Jagdish Mulik Posts Video of Riding Sport Bike on Road; Netizens Say 'Wear a...

WATCH: Pune BJP Leader Jagdish Mulik Posts Video of Riding Sport Bike on Road; Netizens Say 'Wear a...

Pune Porsche Crash: 'We Are Hopeful for Justice,' Says Anish Awadhiya's Father, Talks About His...

Pune Porsche Crash: 'We Are Hopeful for Justice,' Says Anish Awadhiya's Father, Talks About His...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join...

Pune Crime: Thief Steals ₹4.95 Lakh Worth Of Gold Jewellery As Elderly Couple Stops For Vada Pav;...

Pune Crime: Thief Steals ₹4.95 Lakh Worth Of Gold Jewellery As Elderly Couple Stops For Vada Pav;...

Nashik News: Rohini Prakash Waje Passes Away at 81; Woman Found Dead in Flat, Foul Play Suspected...

Nashik News: Rohini Prakash Waje Passes Away at 81; Woman Found Dead in Flat, Foul Play Suspected...