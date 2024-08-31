WATCH: Pune BJP Leader Jagdish Mulik Posts Video of Riding Sport Bike on Road; Netizens Say 'Wear a Helmet' |

Amid rising accident cases and the ongoing efforts by Pune traffic police and administration to enforce helmet usage, former Wadgaon Sheri MLA Jagdish Mulik posted a video on X this Saturday, where he can be seen riding a sport bike on city roads without wearing a helmet.

The video quickly drew attention from netizens, who pointed out that the leader should be setting an example by wearing a helmet while riding.

Mulik, a member of the BJP, served as an MLA for the Wadgaon Sheri constituency in Pune during his first term in 2014. However, in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, he was defeated by Sunil Tingre of the Nationalist Congress Party, losing by a margin of nearly 5,000 votes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2024 LS Poll

In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Murlidhar Mohol was selected by the BJP over other contenders such as the party’s former city unit chief Jagdish Mulik and RSS functionary Sunil Deodhar.

It was evident that BJP's Jagdish Mulik was upset over the party choosing Mohol over him. Although other contenders like Sunil Deodhar tweeted for Mohol, Mulik had just expressed his commitment to serving the people without mentioning Mohol's name in the post on X after BJP declared Mohol's name. However, he had joined the campaign activities after a meeting with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.