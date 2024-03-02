Pune: Paani Foundation To Roll Out Group Farming Programme Across Maharashtra, Says Aamir Khan |

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is the founder of Paani Foundation, announced the implementation of a group farming programme across Maharashtra over the next two years, aimed at fostering hundreds of farmer entrepreneurs. He made this announcement at the Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup award distribution ceremony organised by the foundation. Vilas Shinde, director of Sahyadri Farms, was the chief guest at the event, attended by Paani Foundation's co-founder Kiran Rao, CEO Sattajit Bhatkal, COO Reena Dutta, mentor Dr Avinash Pol, and other dignitaries from various sectors.

The competition saw participation from 3,000 groups across 39 talukas in 18 districts of the state, with 21 finalists chosen for recognition. The Kumbhargaon Agro Producer Company from Karmala taluka in Solapur district clinched the top prize of ₹15 lakh and a trophy.

Speaking at the event, Khan reflected on the foundation's journey. He said, "The Paani Foundation is completing almost 10 years. Initially, we worked on watershed development. At that time, the villages in Maharashtra proved that there was nothing impossible in the world. However, it was realised during the Covid period that the farmers needed financial stability. Then we moved to group farming with the objective of providing financial stability to the farmers. Now we are going to implement a group farming programme all over Maharashtra. The foundation has the aim to reach entire Maharashtra within two years. The day is not far away when the entire Maharashtra will do group farming and we will be successful."

Vilas Shinde of Sahyadri Agro emphasised the importance of unity among participants for the success of the group farming experiment, highlighting the farmers' resilience and their vital role as providers of food and contributors to the economy.

Huge participation of the women heartwarming: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a video message, praised the Farmer Cup. He said, " The government is implementing many schemes for the farmers. Farmer Cup has turned these government schemes into mass movements. I am delighted that the women are participating in the Farmer Cup in significant numbers. That the foundation is giving special prizes for these women is appreciable."

Celebrities galore

The event saw the presence of renowned actors Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Pushkar Shrotri, Aadinath Kothare, Sonali Kulkarni, Manjari Phadnis, director Ashutosh Gowariker, and other Bollywood dignitaries. Actors Jitendra Joshi and Spruha Joshi hosted the event, which featured cultural performances showcasing the agility and spirit of farmers, captivating the audience.