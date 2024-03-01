Pune: First-Ever Voting Awareness Rally For Transgenders Held In City |

In a joint effort involving the district administration, the social welfare department, and voluntary organisations supporting transgender individuals in Pune district, District Collector Suhas Divase inaugurated a voting awareness rally on Friday. Divase urged transgenders to actively participate in the upcoming election, marking the first-ever voting awareness rally for them in the district.

The rally commenced from Bhide Wada, Budhwar Peth Pune, and concluded at Vadgaonsheri via Mahatma Phule Mandai, Bajirao Road, and Vishrambaugwada on Saturday. During the event, Swachh Coordination Officer and Deputy Collector Archana Tambe, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Vishal Londhe, Professor Chetan Divan from the Karve Social Service Organisation, along with Mangal Mukhi Kinnar and representatives from Mitra Clinic were present.

700 transgender voters in dist

Divase emphasised the importance of citizens' participation in democracy and highlighted various initiatives by the district administration to promote voter awareness, including the voter registration campaign for those not yet registered. He also mentioned that the voter awareness rally for transgenders is a unique initiative in the country.

A special drive has been launched to register approximately 700 transgenders as voters, with efforts to educate them about the significance of voting.

Tambe encouraged transgenders to come forward and exercise their voting rights in large numbers, and she urged them to actively participate in voting. Londhe urged them to contribute to the progress of the nation by voting. During the rally, Tambe administered the oath of voting to the transgenders present, who showed enthusiastic participation.