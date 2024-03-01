 Mega Block On Pune-Lonavala Route On Sunday (March 3): Check Out List Of Cancelled Trains
This block will result in the cancellation of a total of 14 trains

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Kasarwadi Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

Attention travellers planning to journey between Pune and Lonavala by local train: The Central Railway's Pune Division has scheduled a mega block for Sunday (March 3) on the Pune-Lonavala section to carry out essential engineering and maintenance work. This block will result in the cancellation of a total of 14 trains.

The list of cancelled trains in the up direction includes:

1. 01562 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 9:57am

2. 01564 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 11:17am

3. 01592 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Shivaji Nagar at 12:05pm

4. 01566 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 3:00pm

5. 01588 Shivaji Nagar- Talegaon local departing from Shivaji Nagar at 3:47pm

6. 01568 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 4:25pm

7. 01570 Shivaji Nagar- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 5:20pm

In the down direction, the cancelled trains are:

1. 01559 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 10:05am

2. 01591 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 11:30am

3. 01561 Lonavala-Pune local departing from Lonavala at 2:50pm

4. 01589 Talegaon-Pune local departing from Talegaon at 4:40pm

5. 01565 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 5:30pm

6. 01567 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 6:08pm

6. 01569 Lonavala-Pune local departing from Lonavala at 7:00pm

Additionally, the MGR Chennai-Mumbai Superfast Express, train number 12164, will be delayed by three and a half hours due to the mega block.

