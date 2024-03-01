Pune Drug Bust: Police Identify 50-60 Peddlers Across State - Here's The Latest Update In This Case | File Photo

In a significant development in the massive ₹3,676-crore mephedrone drug bust case, Pune Police have identified 50-60 drug peddlers selling mephedrone (MD) in small quantities across all major cities of the state. Additionally, authorities are seeking assistance from central investigation agencies to conduct a deeper probe as links to as much as 200 to 300kg of mephedrone smuggling are yet to be established.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the police custody of Bhimaji Parasuram Sable and Yuvraj Babruwan Bhujbal, the owners of Earthchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd in Kurkumbh, from where the drugs were seized, they were produced in court. The police, represented by public prosecutor Pallavi Kashid, sought an extension of their police custody. Kashid argued that both individuals are well-educated and may have sold the formula to produce the drugs, potentially setting up additional production facilities. However, as the accused were not cooperating with the investigation, investigating officer Shabbir Syed requested an extension of their custody. Despite opposition from counsel for the accused, Adv Pushkar Durge, Magistrate JM Chauhan extended their police custody until March 4.

Furthermore, another accused, Sunil Burman, recently arrested from West Bengal's Malda, was also produced before the court. The police informed the court that Burman had connections with several other accused, including those based in Delhi and Pune. The court remanded Burman to police custody until March 9.