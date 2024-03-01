 Pune: University Road Traffic Flow To Change Following CP's Inspection, Effective March 4 - Here's What You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: University Road Traffic Flow To Change Following CP's Inspection, Effective March 4 - Here's What You Need To Know

Pune: University Road Traffic Flow To Change Following CP's Inspection, Effective March 4 - Here's What You Need To Know

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole appreciated the Commissioner's proactive approach in addressing traffic congestion

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Pune: University Road Traffic Flow To Change Following CP's Inspection, Effective March 4 - Here's What You Need To Know | X/@PuneCityPolice

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar conducted an inspection of the traffic situation at University Chowk on Thursday afternoon, paving the way for changes in traffic flow starting March 4 on an experimental basis.

According to details shared by Pune City Police's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, several alterations will be implemented. For instance, traffic from Aundh/Baner heading towards Senapati Bapat Road will no longer make a right turn at University Chowk. Instead, vehicles will proceed straight and take a U-turn from Cosmos Bank, followed by a left onto Senapati Bapat Road. Similarly, traffic from Shivajinagar bound for Range Hills will go straight and take a U-turn from Cosmos Bank to access Range Hills Road.

Other adjustments include directing traffic from Shivajinagar to Pashan to take a left on Pashan Road, and rerouting traffic heading from Shivajinagar to Baner through Pashan Road and Abhimanshree Society Road onto Baner Road.

Read Also
VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid...
article-image

Moreover, vehicles destined for Pune University from Shivajinagar will only be allowed through the Millenium Gate, not the Main Gate.

To ensure smooth traffic management, 50 traffic personnel and 50 wardens will be deployed in two shifts along the stretch. Additionally, petrol pumps/CNG stations nearby are instructed to prevent queuing, while heavy vehicles, except school buses and PMPML buses, are barred from the area.

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole appreciated the Commissioner's proactive approach in addressing traffic congestion. He remarked, "These adjustments have been designed based on feedback from citizens and commuters gathered over the past month. With diligent monitoring by additional police personnel and supervision by the CP himself, I am optimistic that these measures will yield significant results."

Read Also
Pune: Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Coaching Class Girl, Locals And Students Come Forward...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ruby Hall To Ramwadi Strecth Of Pune Metro Likely To Open On March 6

Pune: Ruby Hall To Ramwadi Strecth Of Pune Metro Likely To Open On March 6

Pune: University Road Traffic Flow To Change Following CP's Inspection, Effective March 4 - Here's...

Pune: University Road Traffic Flow To Change Following CP's Inspection, Effective March 4 - Here's...

Pune: Female Doctor Falls Victim To Scam, Loses ₹1.5 Crore

Pune: Female Doctor Falls Victim To Scam, Loses ₹1.5 Crore

Nashik: Discipline Drivers, Conductors Or Face Shutdown; Youth NCP Warns Citilinc

Nashik: Discipline Drivers, Conductors Or Face Shutdown; Youth NCP Warns Citilinc

Kayakalpa Awards Acknowledge Excellence In Nashik's Health Institutions; Jategaon PHC Secures Top...

Kayakalpa Awards Acknowledge Excellence In Nashik's Health Institutions; Jategaon PHC Secures Top...