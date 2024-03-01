Pune: University Road Traffic Flow To Change Following CP's Inspection, Effective March 4 - Here's What You Need To Know | X/@PuneCityPolice

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar conducted an inspection of the traffic situation at University Chowk on Thursday afternoon, paving the way for changes in traffic flow starting March 4 on an experimental basis.

CP Pune City visited University Chowk today to review the Traffic Bottleneck.



Following interventions shall be enforced with effect from 4th March 2024, Monday on an EXPERIMENTAL basis:



A. Traffic coming from Aundh/Baner, wanting to go towards Senapati Bapat Road will not take… pic.twitter.com/l1WTUKiRXT — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) February 29, 2024

According to details shared by Pune City Police's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, several alterations will be implemented. For instance, traffic from Aundh/Baner heading towards Senapati Bapat Road will no longer make a right turn at University Chowk. Instead, vehicles will proceed straight and take a U-turn from Cosmos Bank, followed by a left onto Senapati Bapat Road. Similarly, traffic from Shivajinagar bound for Range Hills will go straight and take a U-turn from Cosmos Bank to access Range Hills Road.

Other adjustments include directing traffic from Shivajinagar to Pashan to take a left on Pashan Road, and rerouting traffic heading from Shivajinagar to Baner through Pashan Road and Abhimanshree Society Road onto Baner Road.

Moreover, vehicles destined for Pune University from Shivajinagar will only be allowed through the Millenium Gate, not the Main Gate.

To ensure smooth traffic management, 50 traffic personnel and 50 wardens will be deployed in two shifts along the stretch. Additionally, petrol pumps/CNG stations nearby are instructed to prevent queuing, while heavy vehicles, except school buses and PMPML buses, are barred from the area.

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole appreciated the Commissioner's proactive approach in addressing traffic congestion. He remarked, "These adjustments have been designed based on feedback from citizens and commuters gathered over the past month. With diligent monitoring by additional police personnel and supervision by the CP himself, I am optimistic that these measures will yield significant results."