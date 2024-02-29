Pune: Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Coaching Class Girl, Locals And Students Come Forward To Support Teacher

Pune: A teacher has been arrested in Pune for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl at a coaching class. However, over 30 students and some local people have supported the teacher by providing statements to the police station, claiming that the charges are false.

The Sahakarnagar police station filed a case against the teacher for the alleged molestation based on the complaint of the girl on Wednesday under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as confirmed by an official. In her complaint, the 16-year-old girl mentioned that the coaching class teacher had been sexually harrassing and molesting her for the past three months. Frustrated with the repeated harassment, she lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused. However, over 30 coaching class students, including the accused teacher's wife, reached the Sahakarnagar police station and supported the accused, claiming his innocence.

The wife of the accused also filed a complaint against three unknown persons who allegedly forcefully entered the class and brutally beat the teacher and herself. Additionally, she lodged a molestation case against these three individuals. Meanwhile, the students supporting the teacher informed the police that their teacher is a good person, and the 16-year-old victim frequently skipped classes. "She (the victim) studies in the 10th standard and the class teacher is concerned about her education. When the girl repeatedly skipped class, the teacher scolded her. In an attempt to take revenge, she called three individuals to beat him up. Our class teacher has been trapped, and a fake case has been filed against him," the students told the police.

According to the teacher’s wife, she also filed a complaint about the victim and three people, stating that they entered the class and physically assaulted her husband and herself. She explained that her husband had repeatedly advised the girl not to skip class, and her parents had complained about her misbehavior and lack of proper study habits. Due to the repeated behavioral issues, they asked her not to attend class, as it was affecting other students. In retaliation, the victim decided to take revenge on the teacher calling three acquaintances to create a ruckus in the coaching center. The Sahakarnagar police station is currently investigating the matter.