Sheikh Shahjahan Suspended From TMC For 6 Years After His Arrest In Sandeshkhali Case

Sheikh Shahjahan | File photo

Kolkata, February 29: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, February 29, suspended Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six year. The announcement was made by senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien at a press conference in Kolkata. Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested late on Wednesday night. He is accused of torturing villagers and orchestrating the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Following his arrest, the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court remanded Shahjahan to 10 days' police custody. Meanwhile, the investigation in the matter has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal police. CID officers at Bhabani Bhawan in south Kolkata as well as top police officials will interrogate him for the next 10 days.

TMC Suspends Sheikh Shahjahan:

#WATCH | TMC leader Derek O'Brien in Kolkata announces, "TMC has decided to suspend Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years." pic.twitter.com/AYq3wtktBR — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Read Also Who Is Sheikh Shahjahan? TMC Strongman Evading Arrest In Sandeshkhali Sexual Violence Allegations

Charges Against Sheikh Shahjahan:

A section of people in Sandeshkhali allege oppression, torture and sexual harassment by Shahjahan and his associates for the last so many years. The allegations came to fore after a team of the Enforcement Directorate and Central Armed Police Forces personnel came under attack in Sandeshkhali on January 5, leading to investigation into the role of Shahjahan and his activities.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Alamgir warned that legal action would be taken against those who are currently accusing his brother of crimes, if he is proven innocent in the end.

"Law should be equal for everybody. If the charges of illegal land grabbing and sexual harassment of women are proved against my brother the law will surely take its course. However, if nothing is proved against him, I will be initiating legal proceedings against each one of those accusing him," Alamgir said, claiming that the ED had found nothing after raiding his brother's house.