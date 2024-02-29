VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid University Road Traffic Chaos

Pune's Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, grilled Metro officials during his inspection of the traffic situation at University Chowk on Thursday.

In the video, he was seen asking them, "Aaapko kitna time lagne wala hai," urging them to complete the work overnight and not leave until sunrise.

Amidst ongoing road construction and metro projects in Pune, residents continue to voice concerns about worsening traffic issues, particularly at bottlenecks like University Chowk. Despite several complaints from Punekars, visits by MLA Siddharth Shirole, and diversion plans by Pune traffic police, the situation persists.

To address traffic congestion caused by construction on University Road, Pune City Traffic Police recently implemented a diversion plan. Vehicles are now prohibited from entering Savitribai Phule Pune University via the main entrance from Senapati Bapat Road and Ganeshkhind Road. Instead, commuters must use an alternative route by turning right from the Millennium Gate near Chaturshringi Police Station.

Moreover, vehicles coming from Baner and Aundh will face restrictions at the main entrance of SPPU. Those from Aundh Road must enter through the Millennium Gate, while Baner motorists need to turn left at University Chowk and proceed to the Millennium Gate via Aundh Road.

University chowk bottleneck

The Ganeshkhind Road (University Road) is the main road for commuters travelling from Hinjewadi and other areas in Pimpri Chinchwad along with a few areas of Pune like Aundh and Baner to the main part of the city.