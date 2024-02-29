 VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid University Road Traffic Chaos
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid University Road Traffic Chaos

VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid University Road Traffic Chaos

Amidst ongoing road construction and metro projects in Pune, residents continue to voice concerns about worsening traffic issues, particularly at bottlenecks like University Chowk. Despite several complaints from Punekars, visits by MLA Siddharth Shirole, and diversion plans by Pune traffic police, the situation persists.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Pune's Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, grilled Metro officials during his inspection of the traffic situation at University Chowk on Thursday.

In the video, he was seen asking them, "Aaapko kitna time lagne wala hai," urging them to complete the work overnight and not leave until sunrise.

Amidst ongoing road construction and metro projects in Pune, residents continue to voice concerns about worsening traffic issues, particularly at bottlenecks like University Chowk. Despite several complaints from Punekars, visits by MLA Siddharth Shirole, and diversion plans by Pune traffic police, the situation persists.

To address traffic congestion caused by construction on University Road, Pune City Traffic Police recently implemented a diversion plan. Vehicles are now prohibited from entering Savitribai Phule Pune University via the main entrance from Senapati Bapat Road and Ganeshkhind Road. Instead, commuters must use an alternative route by turning right from the Millennium Gate near Chaturshringi Police Station.

Read Also
Pune Traffic Woes Add Stress To HSC Students' Exam Day Rush: 'My Valuable Pre-Exam Time Was Wasted'
article-image

Moreover, vehicles coming from Baner and Aundh will face restrictions at the main entrance of SPPU. Those from Aundh Road must enter through the Millennium Gate, while Baner motorists need to turn left at University Chowk and proceed to the Millennium Gate via Aundh Road.

University chowk bottleneck

The Ganeshkhind Road (University Road) is the main road for commuters travelling from Hinjewadi and other areas in Pimpri Chinchwad along with a few areas of Pune like Aundh and Baner to the main part of the city. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar Faces Legal Heat Over Dance Party With...

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sudhakar Badgujar Faces Legal Heat Over Dance Party With...

Nashik: Gram Sevak And One Other Person Caught Accepting Bribe

Nashik: Gram Sevak And One Other Person Caught Accepting Bribe

VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid...

VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Grills Metro Officials; Says 'Aaapko Kitna Time Lagne Wala Hai?' Amid...

Video: RJ Sangram Says He Will Contest Lok Sabha Election From Pune with INC

Video: RJ Sangram Says He Will Contest Lok Sabha Election From Pune with INC

Pune: AAP Threatens Protest Over Polluted Rivers, Warns Of Sending Contaminated Water To PMC...

Pune: AAP Threatens Protest Over Polluted Rivers, Warns Of Sending Contaminated Water To PMC...