Pune Traffic Woes Add Stress To HSC Students' Exam Day Rush: 'My Valuable Pre-Exam Time Was Wasted'

The commencement of Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examinations on Wednesday brought not only academic stress but also logistical challenges for students as they grappled with citywide traffic congestion en route to their exam centres. Key areas like Karve Road, University Road, Gangadham Chowk, and Nal Stop witnessed heavy traffic, leaving students racing against the clock to reach their destinations punctually.

Expressing her ordeal, Kattyayani Jedhe, a student from Mount Carmel Junior College, emphasised the need for traffic management measures, saying, "I reside in Bibwewadi, with my exam centre located in Wanawadi. Due to a bottleneck near Lullanagar, I found myself stuck in traffic along with my father. There should be arrangements or diversions in place to ensure timely arrival for students."

Similarly, Akash Bhalerao, another student, highlighted the compounded stress of navigating traffic during exam season, stating, "With my exam centre at Modern College on Ganeshkhind Road, traffic delays consumed valuable pre-exam preparation time."

Echoing the sentiment, Swardha Didbhai from SP College lamented, "I barely made it in time for the exam paper distribution due to the horrendous traffic situation."

Parth Kumar Chavan, a Ferguson College student, recounted his early departure to mitigate traffic-related delays, yet encountered frustration on the road.

Sanchi Sonawane, also a student, expressed the daunting task of traversing through congested routes to reach the exam centre in Hadapsar, underscoring the anxiety induced by the struggle to arrive on time.

Concerned parent Rohit Kanphe highlighted the worsening traffic situation and authorities' inadequate response, sharing, "Despite repeated appeals, permanent traffic issues remain unaddressed. I had to leave an hour early to ensure my son's timely arrival at Mount Carmel School."

In response to the traffic woes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shashikant Borate urged citizens to limit four-wheeler usage, acknowledging the increased vehicular density and its impact on city traffic. Assuring proactive measures, Borate assured, "We are assessing the situation and will take appropriate action accordingly."