Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Urges Early Closure For Pubs And Hookah Parlors To Curb Crime And Addiction | File Photo

Following the issuance of strict guidelines for pubs by the Pune Commissioner of Police, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar expressed concerns about the impact of pub and hookah parlour culture on Pune, emphasising the need to curb western influences in the city known for education and civility.

Dhangekar highlighted the addictive nature of hookah parlours and pubs among young individuals, linking it to an increase in crime.

He called for stringent restrictions on these establishments, advocating for their closure.

While the police allowed Pub-Bar-Restaurant-Rooftop Hotels to operate until 1.30 am, Dhangekar argued that this extension could contribute to rising crime rates and the addiction of children.

He urged the police to reconsider their decision, suggesting a further reduction in the permitted operating hours until half-past midnight.

Additionally, he called for the raid and closure of hookah parlours to safeguard the city's future and maintain its peaceful and civilised identity.

As a representative of the people, Dhangekar emphasised the importance of the police considering the matter with sensitivity and in the role of parents.

Curbs on pubs

Pune Police, on Monday, issued an order asking bars and permit rooms to shut their establishments by the stipulated time limit at 1.30 am to avoid any law and order issues.

The order has been issued under section 144 of CrpC in the wake of certain incidents having implications on public peace reported in and around bars, permit rooms, and restaurants.

The order states that all the bars and permit rooms shall strictly adhere to the outer time limit of 1.30 am and shut the establishments by 1.30 am sharp.

"Indoor music performances will not be allowed after 1.30 am and orders for food and liquor cannot be taken after 1 am," it reads.