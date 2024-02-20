Pune: Safety Concerns Rise As PMC Digs Up Road For Water Pipeline Installation In Swargate - PHOTOS INSIDE | FPJ

To install an underground water pipeline near Swargate Chowk, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has dug up a stretch of more than 100 metres. However, they have not implemented the necessary safety measures, putting commuters' safety at risk.

The absence of dedicated barriers and reflectors to warn incoming traffic has raised alarms among residents and commuters alike.

Local residents have voiced their concerns, highlighting the dangers posed by the unmarked pit.

Aniket Surwase, a nursing student, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "It is too risky, especially during peak hours when traffic is heavy. Without any warnings, accidents are waiting to happen."

Atul Jain, president of an NGO called PB Jain Foundation, said, "Construction work should finish on time. A lot of accidents take place due to debris and dust on the road. The contractor should provide the deadline. We are facing regular traffic congestion due to the delay in the repair of the dug stretch."

Naman Parmar, a local, said, "I usually travel on this road and observe the negligence of the authority. They should not work during peak hours without implementing proper safety measures. Appropriate barriers, reflectors, and warning signs to alert oncoming traffic could mitigate the risk of accidents."

Meanwhile, Nandkishore Jagtap, Head of the Water Department at PMC, said the delay in the work has been due to heavy traffic flow. "The delay in completing the project is due to heavy traffic flow during the day on the road. However, I will visit the spot personally and will take appropriate action against the negligence."