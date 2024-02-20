Pune Viral Video: Software Engineer Gives Tour Of Google's Office In City; Instagram Users Say 'We Wanna Work Here' | Videograbs

Arsh Goyal, a software engineer, treated Instagram users to an exclusive glimpse inside Google's Pune office, highlighting the array of amenities and facilities available for employees.

The office boasts a spacious and well-equipped cafeteria offering a diverse selection of food, a dedicated game zone, a recreational area, and visually appealing interiors, among other features.

In the video, Goyal was captured engaging in various activities such as playing carom, lounging on vibrant bean bags, relaxing on a massage chair, enjoying a game of table tennis, and preparing coffee. Additionally, he showcased the cafeteria's extensive offerings and the soothing yet stylish decor throughout the space.

Situated near Hard Rock Cafe in Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, the office reportedly opened its doors in 2022, but its existence remained relatively unknown until Goyal's video gained traction.

Sharing the video, Goyal prompted viewers to share their favourite aspects of the office in the comments section, sparking an influx of enthusiastic responses.

"I'm manifesting myself there soon," commented one user. Another expressed their desire to work there, writing, "I wanna work here." A third user praised the office's aesthetics, stating, "Loved every part of the office. It is just so beautiful." Meanwhile, a fourth user exclaimed, "Fantastic. This is such a dream come true."