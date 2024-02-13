Pune Viral: X User Proposes 'Unique' Aundh To Deccan Route To Avoid University Road Traffic Congestion |

Punekars are renowned for their sarcasm, and this was on full display when Navin Kabra (@NGKabra) on X (formerly Twitter) proposed a "unique" route from Aundh to Deccan to circumvent traffic congestion on University Road.

Kabra humorously suggested, "In view of the construction work on University Road, re-routing of traffic will be in effect until further notice: Those wishing to go from Aundh to Deccan should drive to Mumbai airport, take a flight to Kolhapur, and drive from there to Deccan. Inconvenience regretted," accompanied by a map of the "unique" route.

PSA: In view of the construction work on University road, re-routing of traffic will be in effect until further notice: Those wishing to go from Aundh to Deccan should drive to Mumbai airport, take a flight to Kolhapur, and drive from there to Deccan. Inconvenience regretted pic.twitter.com/ECwaiZllNC — Navin Kabra (@NGKabra) February 12, 2024

The post quickly went viral, prompting equally witty responses from fellow Punekars. "This is the most optimal route," remarked one user, while another quipped, "I don't think I will save more than 10 minutes through this reroute." Another added humorously, "Haha, still you will reach early than us."

Check out the reactions below:

Haha, still you will reach early than us 🤣 — CA_AkshayMalpani (@CAAkshaymalpani) February 12, 2024

This is the most optimal route. — Adhish Thite (@tweetadhish) February 12, 2024

I don't think I will save more than 10 minutes through this reroute 🙄 — Milind (@ThombreMilind) February 12, 2024

“You are doing great work, Sir. We appreciate your efforts.” 😉 — Devdatta | Pro Shooter VR (@DevoceanWarrior) February 12, 2024

Damn .mind blowing route. — Unknwns (@UNKWNS5) February 12, 2024

Traffic diversions implemented:

To alleviate traffic congestion caused by ongoing construction work on a multi-level flyover for Pune Metro Line 3, the Pune Traffic Police Department has initiated a traffic diversion plan on University Road starting Monday, February 12.

According to information shared by Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, travellers heading from Shivajinagar to Aundh/Hinjawadi should turn right at ABIL House and proceed via Range Hills Road – Symphony Circle – Sai Chowk (Khadki) – Dr Ambedkar Chowk (Bopodi) – Spicer College – Bremen Circle. Conversely, those travelling from Aundh/Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar/Pune Station should follow the route via Bremen Circle – Spicer College – Dr Ambedkar Chowk – Sai Chowk – Symphony Circle – Range Hills Road, then turn left at ABIL House to continue via Pune University Road.

Additionally, private luxury buses are restricted from travelling between 8:00am to 10:30pm to and from Sancheti Hospital towards PCMC/Hinjawadi via Pune University Road and University Circle. Instead, they will use the Old Pune Mumbai Highway (via Harris Bridge) or alternatively via Katraj - Khadi Machine Chowk.