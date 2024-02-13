Pune Viral: X User Proposes 'Unique' Aundh To Deccan Route To Avoid University Road Traffic Congestion

Punekars are renowned for their sarcasm, and this was on full display when Navin Kabra (@NGKabra) on X (formerly Twitter) proposed a "unique" route from Aundh to Deccan to circumvent traffic congestion on University Road.
Kabra humorously suggested, "In view of the construction work on University Road, re-routing of traffic will be in effect until further notice: Those wishing to go from Aundh to Deccan should drive to Mumbai airport, take a flight to Kolhapur, and drive from there to Deccan. Inconvenience regretted," accompanied by a map of the "unique" route.
The post quickly went viral, prompting equally witty responses from fellow Punekars. "This is the most optimal route," remarked one user, while another quipped, "I don't think I will save more than 10 minutes through this reroute." Another added humorously, "Haha, still you will reach early than us."
Check out the reactions below:
Traffic diversions implemented:
To alleviate traffic congestion caused by ongoing construction work on a multi-level flyover for Pune Metro Line 3, the Pune Traffic Police Department has initiated a traffic diversion plan on University Road starting Monday, February 12.
According to information shared by Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, travellers heading from Shivajinagar to Aundh/Hinjawadi should turn right at ABIL House and proceed via Range Hills Road – Symphony Circle – Sai Chowk (Khadki) – Dr Ambedkar Chowk (Bopodi) – Spicer College – Bremen Circle. Conversely, those travelling from Aundh/Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar/Pune Station should follow the route via Bremen Circle – Spicer College – Dr Ambedkar Chowk – Sai Chowk – Symphony Circle – Range Hills Road, then turn left at ABIL House to continue via Pune University Road.
Additionally, private luxury buses are restricted from travelling between 8:00am to 10:30pm to and from Sancheti Hospital towards PCMC/Hinjawadi via Pune University Road and University Circle. Instead, they will use the Old Pune Mumbai Highway (via Harris Bridge) or alternatively via Katraj - Khadi Machine Chowk.