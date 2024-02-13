PHOTOS & VIDEO: Fire Engulfs Railway Coach At Pune Station, No Injuries Reported

PHOTOS: Fire Engulfs Railway Coach At Pune Station, No Injuries Reported |

A stationary railway coach parked at Pune Railway Station's washing yard caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday. The coach was completely gutted, while two adjacent coaches suffered some damage from the blaze.

According to a Fire Brigade official, the fire ignited around 1:58am. Upon receiving the alert, the Fire Brigade dispatched four fire tenders and a water tanker, along with several teams, to the scene.

"On arrival, it was observed that one of the three coaches, which had been stationary for a while at the rear of Queen's Garden, was ablaze. After ensuring there were no passengers or railway employees present, the fire was brought under control within about half an hour. The other two coaches were moved to a safe location with assistance from railway staff. The fire was fully extinguished by continuing to douse it with water," stated the official.

Additionally, the official mentioned, "Railway staff attempted to contain the fire before the Fire Brigade's arrival by using a small hose. Railway Police Department personnel were also present at the scene."

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.