Pune Crime: Drug Dealers Arrested In Kondhwa, Vishrantwadi; Mephedrone Worth ₹8.5 Lakh Seized | Representative Image

The Pune Police conducted operations in Kondhwa and Vishrantwadi areas, resulting in the arrest of drug dealers and the seizure of drugs worth ₹8.5 lakh, officials announced on Monday.

The Anti-Narcotics team received information about a person intending to sell drugs in the Saibabanagar area of Kondhwa. A police team laid a trap and apprehended Wasim Salim Patel (40), a resident of Saibabanagar, Kondhwa. They seized mephedrone worth ₹4.69 lakh from him.

In another operation, Atul Sharad Rajguru (32), residing in Sanjay Gandhinagar, Borate Vasti, Moshi, was detained for involvement in the sale of mephedrone. The police seized drugs worth ₹3.16 lakh from him on Alandi Road in Vishrantwadi.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Rajendra Landge and included Vishal Shinde, Yogesh Mehite, Pandurang Pawar, Maruti Pardhi, and Vishal Dalvi of the Anti-Narcotics Squad (Unit One).